Salary shakeup: How new wage rules and income tax tweaks will change take-home pay

Special allowance: This is a catch-all allowance that also goes by names such as “supplementary allowance” or “flexi-benefit”. The new labour code has clarified that this is an “inclusion” in wages. Most companies that plan to increase their basic pay will likely cut this allowance to maintain the same overall pay. “The other things you can’t change,” said Sharma. Also, companies may, in the future, change this category’s name to ‘general allowance’, according to WTW.