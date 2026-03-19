With the start of the fiscal year, many companies are expected to rejig employee salary structures to reflect recent changes to India’s labour and personal income tax laws.
Salary shakeup: How new wage rules and income tax tweaks will change take-home pay
SummaryChanges to your salary components will depend on your income, organization profile and industry, though most companies aim to keep take-home pay broadly unchanged.
With the start of the fiscal year, many companies are expected to rejig employee salary structures to reflect recent changes to India’s labour and personal income tax laws.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More