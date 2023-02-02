India offers a secular growth story to international investors

With the government attempting to achieve a balance between fiscal priorities, minimum populist initiatives, and capex drive, the FY24 budget has been in line with expectations. Prior to the budget, we were seeking for a growth-oriented expenditure that could support maintaining the growth momentum, which this budget has succeeded in doing. The government’s macroeconomic policies have been excellent thus far. The fact that India had lower inflation in 2022 than even the USA and as a result was in a strong macroeconomic position is proof of this. Further strengthening India’s macroeconomic position is the decline in crude oil prices and the near-peaking of the global interest rate cycle. The actions implemented in tax administration that have boosted direct tax revenue and goods and service tax, or GST, collection are yet another significant advantage. This has been extremely beneficial to the economy and improved income collection. India continues to be one of the most structural markets in the world because of all these initiatives. As a result, India offers a secular growth story that is unique among emerging and developed economies to international investors.

