India once had no LTCG tax: How income tax rules on LTCG, STCG and STT changed over the years

Long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax is back in focus after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed interest in hearing views on the levy, which, along with the Securities Transaction Tax (STT), is viewed by experts as a twin blow for market participants.

While acknowledging the significance of the LTCG tax and STT for market investors, FM Sitharaman said: “We are very close to the budget, and the preparation for the budget has started, and it may not be the best time for me to say what I will or what I will not consider.” This has since fueled calls for a cut in the LTCG tax rates.

SEBI has also reportedly joined calls for LTCG tax relief. Reuters reported that the markets regulator has recommended the government remove the LTCG tax imposed on foreign investors and domestic mutual fund investors.

With Union Budget 2027 a couple of months away, here's a look at how LTCG has changed and a throwback to when these long-term gains were tax-free.

1946-1956 Under the Income-tax Act, 1922, the it was introduced in India. However, it's initial run was short-lived and in 1949, the government abolished it as the levy had an adverse impact on the stock market transactions.

Then Finance Minister John Mathai, in his budget speech, noted: "In the field of direct taxation, my first proposal is to abolish the Capital Gains Tax. At the time this tax was introduced it was expected to yield a large revenue, but it synchronised with a period of falling values and the yield from this tax has, in consequence, been small... In present circumstances, I consider the retention of this tax ill advised."

In 1956, the capital gains tax was introduced again by then finance minister, T.T. Krishnamachari. He argued that: “It is only fair that the exchequer should get a proportion of these incomes when realised in the form of capital gains.”

1956-1991 Over the next few decades, the government introduced various deductions and exemptions to cushion the impact of capital gains tax on taxpayers. A notable reform was introduced in 1986-87 by then Finance Minister V.P. Singh, who introduced a 50% deduction on long-term capital gains from buildings, land and 60% deduction on gains from other assets. He further increased the ₹5000 exemption limit to ₹10,000.

1992 In 1992, then Finance Minister Dr Manmohan Singh introduced indexation benefits, acknowledging that the tax system didn't account for inflation. "The Chelliah Committee has suggested a system of indexation to take care of the problem and I propose to accept its recommendation," Finance Minister Singh said in his Budget speech. The Chelliah Committee or the Tax Reform Committee was set up under chairmanship of Professor Raja J. Chelliah to review and restructure direct and indirect taxation systems. The LTCG tax rate was set at 20% with indexation benefits, while the short term gains were taxed as per the tax slabs.

1997 In 1997, then Finance Minister P Chidambaram introduced 10% dividend distribution tax, while LTCG and STCG remained unchanged. Until then the dividends were taxed in the hands of the shareholder. "I intend to reward companies who invest in future growth. Hence, I propose to levy a tax on distributed profits at the moderate rate of 10 per cent on the amount so distributed. This tax shall be incidence on the company and shall not be passed on the shareholder," he said.

2003 In Union Budget 2003-04, then Finance Minster Jaswant Singh temporarily exempted all listed equities from the capital gains tax. "In order to give a further fillip to the capital markets, it is now proposed to exempt all listed equities that are acquired on or after March 1, 2003, and sold after the lapse of a year, or more, from the incidence of capital gains tax, " he said.

2004 In Union Budget 2004-05, then Finance Minster P Chidambaram abolished the LTCG Tax and proposed securities transaction tax instead. " I propose to abolish the tax on long-term capital gains from securities transactions altogether. Instead, I propose to levy a small tax on transactions in securities on stock exchanges. The rate will be 0.15% of the value of security. Thus, a transaction involving securities valued at, say, ₹100,000 will now bear a small tax of ₹150. The tax will be levied on the buyer. In the case of short-term capital gains from securities, I propose to reduce the rate of tax to a flat rate of 10%."

2008 After abolishing the LTCG in 2004, Chidambaram raised the STCG tax rate from 10-15% in 2008.

2018 After 14 years, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley re-introduced LTCG Tax. He argued that "The total amount of exempted capital gains from listed shares and units is around ₹3,67,000 crores as per returns filed for A.Y.17-18. Major part of this gain has accrued to corporates and LLPs. This has also created a bias against manufacturing, leading to more business surpluses being invested in financial assets. The return on investment in equity is already quite attractive even without tax exemption. There is therefore a strong case for bringing long term capital gains from listed equities in the tax net."

The government introduced a 10% LTCG tax on gains exceeding ₹1 lakh without indexation from listed equities shares, equity mutual funds. It further said, gains up to 31 January 2018 would be grandfathered - which implied that gains up to this date would not be taxed. Other eligible long-term assets continued to enjoy indexation.

2024 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman removed the indexation benefit for most long-term capital gains, including gains from property and gold, while reducing the tax rate from 20% to 12.5%. She hiked the LTCG tax on listed equities and equity mutual funds from 10% to 12.5%, but increased the annual exemption limit from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh. The STCG tax on these investments was increased from 15% to 20%. The Budget also hiked STT on futures and options transactions. It changed the taxation of share buybacks, making proceeds taxable as dividend income in shareholders’ hands and allowing the cost of acquisition to be treated as a capital loss. Ordinary dividend income continued to be taxed at the shareholder’s applicable income-tax rate.

Key changes in tax rates