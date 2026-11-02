India once had no LTCG tax: How income tax rules on LTCG, STCG and STT changed over the years

India’s capital gains tax regime has undergone several changes over the decades, from its abolition in 1949 to the removal of LTCG tax on listed equities in 2004 and its reintroduction in 2018.

Devansh Sharma
Published2 Nov 2026, 07:08 PM IST
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Former finance ministers P. Chidambaram and Arun Jaitley, and current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (from left to right)
Former finance ministers P. Chidambaram and Arun Jaitley, and current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (from left to right)(Agencies)

Long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax is back in focus after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed interest in hearing views on the levy, which, along with the Securities Transaction Tax (STT), is viewed by experts as a twin blow for market participants.

While acknowledging the significance of the LTCG tax and STT for market investors, FM Sitharaman said: “We are very close to the budget, and the preparation for the budget has started, and it may not be the best time for me to say what I will or what I will not consider.” This has since fueled calls for a cut in the LTCG tax rates.

SEBI has also reportedly joined calls for LTCG tax relief. Reuters reported that the markets regulator has recommended the government remove the LTCG tax imposed on foreign investors and domestic mutual fund investors.

With Union Budget 2027 a couple of months away, here's a look at how LTCG has changed and a throwback to when these long-term gains were tax-free.

1946-1956

Under the Income-tax Act, 1922, the it was introduced in India. However, it's initial run was short-lived and in 1949, the government abolished it as the levy had an adverse impact on the stock market transactions.

Then Finance Minister John Mathai, in his budget speech, noted: "In the field of direct taxation, my first proposal is to abolish the Capital Gains Tax. At the time this tax was introduced it was expected to yield a large revenue, but it synchronised with a period of falling values and the yield from this tax has, in consequence, been small... In present circumstances, I consider the retention of this tax ill advised."

In 1956, the capital gains tax was introduced again by then finance minister, T.T. Krishnamachari. He argued that: “It is only fair that the exchequer should get a proportion of these incomes when realised in the form of capital gains.”

1956-1991

Over the next few decades, the government introduced various deductions and exemptions to cushion the impact of capital gains tax on taxpayers. A notable reform was introduced in 1986-87 by then Finance Minister V.P. Singh, who introduced a 50% deduction on long-term capital gains from buildings, land and 60% deduction on gains from other assets. He further increased the 5000 exemption limit to 10,000.

Also Read | Why investors want lower LTCG tax: How much does the government earn?

1992

In 1992, then Finance Minister Dr Manmohan Singh introduced indexation benefits, acknowledging that the tax system didn't account for inflation. "The Chelliah Committee has suggested a system of indexation to take care of the problem and I propose to accept its recommendation," Finance Minister Singh said in his Budget speech. The Chelliah Committee or the Tax Reform Committee was set up under chairmanship of Professor Raja J. Chelliah to review and restructure direct and indirect taxation systems. The LTCG tax rate was set at 20% with indexation benefits, while the short term gains were taxed as per the tax slabs.

1997

In 1997, then Finance Minister P Chidambaram introduced 10% dividend distribution tax, while LTCG and STCG remained unchanged. Until then the dividends were taxed in the hands of the shareholder. "I intend to reward companies who invest in future growth. Hence, I propose to levy a tax on distributed profits at the moderate rate of 10 per cent on the amount so distributed. This tax shall be incidence on the company and shall not be passed on the shareholder," he said.

2003

In Union Budget 2003-04, then Finance Minster Jaswant Singh temporarily exempted all listed equities from the capital gains tax. "In order to give a further fillip to the capital markets, it is now proposed to exempt all listed equities that are acquired on or after March 1, 2003, and sold after the lapse of a year, or more, from the incidence of capital gains tax, " he said.

Also Read | Abolish LTCG, rationalise STCG, STT rates on equities: PHDCCI to Finance Ministry

2004

In Union Budget 2004-05, then Finance Minster P Chidambaram abolished the LTCG Tax and proposed securities transaction tax instead. " I propose to abolish the tax on long-term capital gains from securities transactions altogether. Instead, I propose to levy a small tax on transactions in securities on stock exchanges. The rate will be 0.15% of the value of security. Thus, a transaction involving securities valued at, say, 100,000 will now bear a small tax of 150. The tax will be levied on the buyer. In the case of short-term capital gains from securities, I propose to reduce the rate of tax to a flat rate of 10%."

2008

After abolishing the LTCG in 2004, Chidambaram raised the STCG tax rate from 10-15% in 2008.

2018

After 14 years, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley re-introduced LTCG Tax. He argued that "The total amount of exempted capital gains from listed shares and units is around 3,67,000 crores as per returns filed for A.Y.17-18. Major part of this gain has accrued to corporates and LLPs. This has also created a bias against manufacturing, leading to more business surpluses being invested in financial assets. The return on investment in equity is already quite attractive even without tax exemption. There is therefore a strong case for bringing long term capital gains from listed equities in the tax net."

The government introduced a 10% LTCG tax on gains exceeding 1 lakh without indexation from listed equities shares, equity mutual funds. It further said, gains up to 31 January 2018 would be grandfathered - which implied that gains up to this date would not be taxed. Other eligible long-term assets continued to enjoy indexation.

2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman removed the indexation benefit for most long-term capital gains, including gains from property and gold, while reducing the tax rate from 20% to 12.5%. She hiked the LTCG tax on listed equities and equity mutual funds from 10% to 12.5%, but increased the annual exemption limit from 1 lakh to 1.25 lakh. The STCG tax on these investments was increased from 15% to 20%. The Budget also hiked STT on futures and options transactions. It changed the taxation of share buybacks, making proceeds taxable as dividend income in shareholders’ hands and allowing the cost of acquisition to be treated as a capital loss. Ordinary dividend income continued to be taxed at the shareholder’s applicable income-tax rate.

Key changes in tax rates

BudgetLTCG RateSTCG RateDividend TaxSTT
1992-9320% with indexation benefitAs per income tax slab rateTaxable in the hands of shareholderNot introduced
1997-9820% with indexation benefitAs per income tax slab rate10% dividend distribution tax on domestic companies introduced; shareholders exemptNot introduced
1999-200020% with indexation benefit
or
10% without indexation		As per income tax slab rate10% dividend distribution tax on domestic companies; shareholders exemptNot introduced
2001-0220% with indexation benefit
or
10% without indexation		As per income tax slab rateDDT abolished; dividends became taxable in the hands of the shareholderNot introduced
2003-04Qualifying listed equity acquired on or after 1 March 2003, and held for 1 year exempt from taxAs per income tax slab rate12.5% DDT introduced for companies; shareholders exemptNot introduced
2004-05ABOLISHED10% tax rate set for eligible transactions12.5% DDT continued for companies; shareholders exempt0.15% STT introduced in securities on stock exchanges
2005-06Exemption continued10% tax rate continuedStatus quo on dividend tax as wellRates increased across categories to 0.02%
2007-08Exemption continued10% tax rate continued15% DDT on companies; shareholders exemptStatus quo
2008-09Exemption continuedTax rate increased to 15%15% DDT on companies; shareholders exemptNo change
2012-13Exemption continued15% tax rate continues15% DDT on companies; shareholders exemptSTT reduced to 0.1% on cash delivery transactions
2013-14Exemption continued15% tax rate continues15% DDT on companies; shareholders exemptSTT on equity futures, mutual funds/ETFs reduced to 0.01%.
2018-19REINTRODUCED
10% tax on gains exceeding 1 lakh, without indexation. Gains up to 31 Jan 2018 were grandfathered		15% tax rate continues15% DDT on companies; shareholders exemptStatus quo
2020-2110% tax on gains exceeding 1 lakh, without indexation15% tax rate continuesDDT abolished; dividends became taxable in the hands of the shareholder as per applicable tax ratesStatus quo
2024-2512.5% on equity gains exceeding 1.25 lakh. Rate for other LTCG set at 12.5% without indexationIncreased to 20% on specified assets including qualified equityDividends taxable in the hands of the shareholder as per applicable tax ratesSTT on options increased to 0.1%
STT on futures hiked to 0.2%

About the Author

Devansh Sharma

Devansh Sharma is Deputy Editor at Mint (Digital), where he leads newsroom operations and helps shape the website's editorial strategy. With nearly 15 years of experience in business journalism, he specialises in business, personal finance, stock markets, mutual funds, and economic developments, while also covering geopolitics and major breaking news. During his tenure at Mint, which spans nearly two years, he has led planning and coverage of key news events, including the Union Budget, RBI monetary policy announcements, US Federal Reserve decisions, elections, and major international developments.<br><br> Devansh holds a Master's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Panjab University. Before rejoining Mint, he worked with leading business news organisations, including The Economic Times, Moneycontrol, and ET Money. At ET Money, he served as Senior Investor Educator, where he created educational content to help readers better understand investing, mutual funds, and personal finance. Throughout his career, he has focused on making complex business and financial developments accurate, accessible, and relevant for a broad audience.

LTCG TaxNirmala Sitharaman
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