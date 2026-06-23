In India’s PMS boom, discipline may matter more than activity

India is creating investable wealth at scale.
Between 2021 and 2026, the country's ultra-high-net-worth population grew 63%, from just over 12,000 to nearly 20,000 individuals, making India the sixth-largest UHNI base globally. Jefferies estimates the wealth management industry could grow more than 20% annually over the next few years. The money is moving. The more important question is: where, and on what terms?
Increasingly, the answer is Portfolio Management Services (PMS). PMS assets under management have crossed ₹42 lakh crore, and for good reason. Sophisticated investors want concentrated, high-conviction portfolios, not the diversification-by-default that mutual funds often deliver. They want a fund manager with a point of view, not a benchmark hugger.
But here is what the industry does not say loudly enough: choosing a PMS is not the same as choosing a mutual fund, and treating it like one can be an expensive mistake.