In India’s PMS boom, discipline may matter more than activity

A more considered approach is phased deployment, parking the initial capital in an instrument that is safe, liquid and tax-efficient while systematically transferring funds into the PMS over time. Arbitrage funds are the instrument of choice today, and not arbitrarily. Overnight and liquid funds have historically served this purpose too, but arbitrage funds have largely displaced them because they carry comparable risk profiles while being classified as equity instruments for tax purposes. That means significantly more favourable taxation on gains while capital waits to be deployed.