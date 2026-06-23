In India’s PMS boom, discipline may matter more than activity

Arihant Bardia
4 min read23 Jun 2026, 01:48 PM IST
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India's ultra-high-net-worth population is booming, with the wealth management industry projected to grow by over 20% annually. (Pexel)
Summary
As India's wealthy turn to PMS for concentrated bets, investors must look beyond returns and assess tax efficiency, deployment strategy and capacity discipline.

India is creating investable wealth at scale.

Between 2021 and 2026, the country's ultra-high-net-worth population grew 63%, from just over 12,000 to nearly 20,000 individuals, making India the sixth-largest UHNI base globally. Jefferies estimates the wealth management industry could grow more than 20% annually over the next few years. The money is moving. The more important question is: where, and on what terms?

Increasingly, the answer is Portfolio Management Services (PMS). PMS assets under management have crossed 42 lakh crore, and for good reason. Sophisticated investors want concentrated, high-conviction portfolios, not the diversification-by-default that mutual funds often deliver. They want a fund manager with a point of view, not a benchmark hugger.

But here is what the industry does not say loudly enough: choosing a PMS is not the same as choosing a mutual fund, and treating it like one can be an expensive mistake.

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Tax trap

In a mutual fund, the fund house bears the tax consequences of portfolio churn. In a PMS, your investments sit in your individual demat account. Every buy-and-sell decision the fund manager makes becomes a taxable event—for you, not for them. High turnover in a mutual fund is a performance debate. High turnover in a PMS is a tax bill.

This changes the calculus entirely. A fund generating 18% gross returns but churning its portfolio aggressively can leave an investor significantly worse off than a fund generating 15% returns with disciplined, low-turnover execution. The compounding that matters in PMS is tax-deferred compounding. Those are very different things, and conflating them is where many investors go wrong.

The implication is straightforward: deep research conviction is not a differentiator in PMS. It is a prerequisite. A manager who does not hold with conviction will rotate. Rotation triggers taxes. Taxes erode compounding. The fund manager moves on to the next idea. The investor pays for the journey.

Deployment challenge

There is a second structural issue that receives even less attention: the deployment problem.

PMS products carry a mandatory minimum investment of 50 lakh. That is a meaningful sum to deploy in a single transaction, and the instinct—understandable, but costly—is to get fully invested quickly. In practice, deploying a large lump sum at once introduces a concentrated market-timing risk that no amount of stock selection can fully offset.

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A more considered approach is phased deployment, parking the initial capital in an instrument that is safe, liquid and tax-efficient while systematically transferring funds into the PMS over time. Arbitrage funds are the instrument of choice today, and not arbitrarily. Overnight and liquid funds have historically served this purpose too, but arbitrage funds have largely displaced them because they carry comparable risk profiles while being classified as equity instruments for tax purposes. That means significantly more favourable taxation on gains while capital waits to be deployed.

Capacity limits

A third structural risk, specific to certain strategy types, is the capacity wall.

Niche micro-cap and nano-cap strategies typically face a hard ceiling between 2,500 crore and 4,000 crore in assets under management. Beyond this point, impact costs rise sharply. A manager who fails to enforce size discipline ends up diluting a high-conviction approach, expanding from 15 stocks to 40 or more. A differentiated, high-fee product can quietly degrade into a benchmark-hugging fund.

Investors evaluating such strategies should ask not only about current AUM, but also whether the manager has a clearly stated capacity limit and whether they have historically adhered to it.

Smarter evaluation

None of this is exotic knowledge. But it is consistently underweighted in the conversations that matter most—the ones that happen before an investor signs on.

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As India's affluent investor base matures, so must the quality of counsel it receives. The question, "Which PMS should I choose?" is important. But it is secondary to, "How should I evaluate a PMS?" That evaluation must begin with turnover philosophy, deployment architecture and capacity discipline—not just trailing returns.

The investors who will compound wealth most efficiently over the next decade are not necessarily those who back the highest-returning funds. They are those who understand that in PMS, structure is strategy. The wrapper is not incidental to performance. It is part of it.

India is producing investors at scale. The industry's obligation is to ensure that sophistication scales with them.

Arihant Bardia, CIO and founder, Valtrust, an investment advisory firm

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