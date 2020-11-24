India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has joined hands with PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited to launch Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. The unique scheme offers life cover on death of the insured member due to any reason. "Products like PMJJBY help to inculcate a culture of buying affordable insurance amongst this segment of population," J. Venkatramu, managing director and chief executive officer, India Post Payments Bank said."PMJJBY takes forward the Government’s mission of creating a universal social security net for needy and disadvantaged sections," he further added.