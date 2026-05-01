India Post Payments Bank launches SHG savings account: Zero balance, zero charges; key features, benefits explained

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has introduced a new Self Help Group (SHG) Savings Account aimed at promoting financial inclusion and economic equality, and empowering women-led SHGs across rural India, as detailed in a press release by the Press Information Bureau on 30 April.

This initiative is also designed to provide a simple, zero-cost banking solution for proper savings and economic management at the grassroots level.

The launch aligns with India’s broader rural development, economic participation, and women's empowerment agenda, including initiatives under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission of the Ministry of Rural Development and support from institutions such as NABARD.

Speaking about the launch, R Viswesvaran, MD & CEO, IPPB, stated, “At IPPB, our mission is to make banking simple, accessible, and inclusive for every Indian. The SHG Savings Account is a step forward in empowering women-led SHGs by providing them with a reliable and cost-effective banking solution. By leveraging our doorstep banking model and digital infrastructure, we aim to enable SHGs to participate more actively in the formal financial ecosystem and drive sustainable economic growth.”

SHG Savings Account: Key features & highlights The objective of the newly formed SHG Savings Account is to simplify access to banking for Self Help Groups, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. It aims to leverage IPPB’s extensive postal network infrastructure, along with the doorstep banking model, to ensure that financial services are delivered in rural areas and last-mile connectivity is achieved.

Key benefits and features include: Zero-balance, zero-charge account structure to make the service feasible for every participant. With the assistance of post offices and Gramin Dak Sevaks, onboarding is digital and seamless. Further, there are no minimum balance requirements or fines, with free cash transactions and monthly statements. The maximum balance limit is up to ₹ 2,00,000. Quarterly payment of interest as per applicable savings rates. Nil charges for cash deposits and withdrawals. One free physical account statement per month, along with no charges on account closure and no QR card issuance charges. Designed for financial inclusivity and rural growth It is critical to keep in mind that the SHG Savings Account is designed to support collective financial inclusion and empowerment, especially for women-led groups engaged in microenterprises and livelihood activities. IPPB aims to bring more SHGs into the formal financial system by completely eliminating traditional banking barriers, such as minimum balance requirements and the risk of legal action for account misuse.

The account also provides for quarterly interest payouts and a maximum balance limit of ₹2,00,000, thus ensuring both flexibility, clarity of rules and security for group savings. Backed by India Post Payments Bank’s hybrid digital-physical model, the service aims to deliver financial accountability and access across the country's remote villages.

In conclusion, with this initiative, IPPB continues its mission of delivering accessible, affordable, and trustworthy digital banking services to every citizen, thereby focusing on a digitally inclusive and integrated financial system and rural economy.