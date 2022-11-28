India registers 93.5 mn sq ft of total leasable area under listed Reits assets

Vasanth Kamath, founder and chied executive officer, Smallcase said, “India’s REITs market is poised for accelerated growth as both investors and sponsors are drawing confidence from evolving regulatory framework, transparency, institutionalised ownership and ability to deliver robust returns. Regulations have also encouraged retail investors with the reduction in minimum subscription (from ₹50,000 to ₹15,000). This increases the liquidity for the entire REITs market and allows greater participation from young retail investors."