How forex cards can make your international travel costlier now7 min read 28 May 2023, 10:19 PM IST
Forex cards, cash for foreign spends are kept out of the ₹7 lakh TCS exemption limit, unlike credit/debit cards.
India’s outbound travellers have something to cheer about, now that the finance ministry has relaxed the new tax collected at source (TCS) rules on foreign spending. The rules, which come into effect from 1 July, earlier stipulated 20% TCS on all types of international transactions.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×