India’s life expectancy has risen from 62 to 72 in 25 years and could approach 90 by 2100, according to UN projections. For affluent Indians, better healthcare and lifestyles mean living into their 80s or 90s is increasingly likely. This makes retirement planning a long-term strategy to sustain income, manage rising medical costs, and preserve lifestyle.
Why you must plan for a 30-year retirement
SummaryLonger lifespans and shorter careers mean affluent Indians must plan for a 30-year retirement, not 15—requiring disciplined investing, diversified income and strong health coverage.
India’s life expectancy has risen from 62 to 72 in 25 years and could approach 90 by 2100, according to UN projections. For affluent Indians, better healthcare and lifestyles mean living into their 80s or 90s is increasingly likely. This makes retirement planning a long-term strategy to sustain income, manage rising medical costs, and preserve lifestyle.
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