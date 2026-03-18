Why you must plan for a 30-year retirement

The 30-year retirement reality

There is definitely greater awareness of retirement planning today than a decade ago. “More investors are talking about it, and many are willing to put a plan in place or work with advisers and distributors to structure their investments for long-term goals like retirement. Investors are also reaching out for help in setting up systematic investment plans and asking how they can calculate and track their retirement corpus,” said Aditya Agarwal, co-founder of the wealth management platform for mutual fund distributors Wealthy.in.