Why you must plan for a 30-year retirement

Anagh Pal
6 min read18 Mar 2026, 10:16 AM IST
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Managing a retirement portfolio over a long horizon requires both a strategic and a tactical approach to asset allocation.
Summary
Longer lifespans and shorter careers mean affluent Indians must plan for a 30-year retirement, not 15—requiring disciplined investing, diversified income and strong health coverage.

India’s life expectancy has risen from 62 to 72 in 25 years and could approach 90 by 2100, according to UN projections. For affluent Indians, better healthcare and lifestyles mean living into their 80s or 90s is increasingly likely. This makes retirement planning a long-term strategy to sustain income, manage rising medical costs, and preserve lifestyle.

And as AI and technological shifts shorten careers, planning for a 30-year—or longer—retirement is more urgent than ever.

Dhamayanthi Balachander, a 55-year-old Chennai-based homemaker and former special educator, has taken an active role in shaping her retirement strategy. Over the past few years, she has focused on consolidating real estate holdings, increasing liquid investments through mutual funds, and creating multiple income streams, such as rental income, to ensure financial stability and healthcare security in retirement.

For Ahmedabad-based Vijay Vora, a chartered accountant, 75, who is currently self-employed as a management adviser and corporate consultant, retirement income comes from a mix of rental income from real estate, interest from fixed deposits, Public Provident Fund (PPF) savings, dividends, and freelancing income.

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Going ahead, he wants to start systematic withdrawal plans from his mutual funds. “My investments started with housing, and over time, I added liquid funds, fixed deposits, and equities. I began investing gradually after becoming a chartered accountant, studying company balance sheets before buying shares. Later, I moved into mutual funds as well," Vora said.

He added that the idea was never speculation, but disciplined, long-term investing that could create steady income through dividends, deposits, and other financial assets.

With longer lifespans and shorter careers, affluent Indians must plan for a 30-year retirement rather than a 15-year one.

“The only thing in your control is how much you put in and for how long. Compounding rewards the disciplined. Capital growth should remain an objective well into your early 60s, and your asset allocation should reflect that. Plan for a 30-year retirement. Not 15,” said Sandeep Jethwani, co-founder of the wealth management company Dezerv.

The 30-year retirement reality

There is definitely greater awareness of retirement planning today than a decade ago. “More investors are talking about it, and many are willing to put a plan in place or work with advisers and distributors to structure their investments for long-term goals like retirement. Investors are also reaching out for help in setting up systematic investment plans and asking how they can calculate and track their retirement corpus,” said Aditya Agarwal, co-founder of the wealth management platform for mutual fund distributors Wealthy.in.

That said, if you look at the actual numbers, the behaviour has not fully caught up with intent yet. For example, the average tenure of SIP investments is still only around two to three years, and SIP stoppage rates remain quite high. Many investors say they are investing for retirement, but they often exit their investments much earlier.

Building reliable income streams

Asset allocation is thus the single greatest decision you will make today that determines the likelihood of being able to afford the retirement you want. Plus, there is the element of discipline.

Split your retirement budget into two categories. First, your non-negotiable expenses: groceries, utilities, insurance premiums, and basic healthcare. “This should be 40% to 50% of your monthly needs, funded entirely by safe, fixed-income instruments. Your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) and PPF lump sums can be deployed into the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme, post office schemes, and debt funds,” Jethwani said.

The remaining 50-60% of the funds are for your lifestyle and discretionary spending—travel, dining, hobbies, and gifting. This comes from the equity and hybrid mutual fund corpus you have been building through SIPs over your working life. “An SWP from diversified investments can offer regular income while keeping the remaining corpus invested to manage inflation,” said Swapnil Aggarwal, a director at financial services firm VSRK Capital.

SWPs are the most tax-efficient retirement income tool in India. And critically, the remaining corpus keeps compounding, which is the only thing that beats lifestyle and healthcare inflation over 25 to 30 years.

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“I have structured our properties so that some of them generate rental income. Additionally, our mutual fund investments will continue to grow, and we can make systematic withdrawals later. The idea is to ensure a constant source of income during retirement,” Balachander said.

"Our idea is to ensure a constant source of income in retirement—from rental income today and systematic withdrawals from mutual funds later,” she added.

Planning for medical inflation

“Medical inflation in India is around 14% annually. What that really means is that healthcare costs roughly double every five years. A surgery that costs around 6 lakh today could easily cost 12 lakh in five years and close to 20 lakh in ten years,” said Rahul Venuraj, founder, Grey Up, which helps seniors navigate retirement challenges. These are very large numbers, and only a small proportion of people can comfortably afford them without planning.

“The nature of diseases also changes with age. Many illnesses in later life are chronic. Once they appear, they usually stay for life and require continuous medication and monitoring. That means healthcare expenses become a recurring commitment rather than a one-time cost,” Venuraj said.

So, this needs to be planned for. First, get a super top-up. Keep your base policy and add a super top-up with a deductible equal to your base cover. This gets you 50 lakh to 1 crore of coverage at a fraction of the cost of upgrading your base plan.

Second, get a critical illness policy. “Standard health insurance reimburses hospital bills but does not compensate for the hidden costs of severe illnesses—postoperative care, imported medications, and lifestyle modifications. A critical illness cover pays a lump sum upfront on diagnosis, no questions asked. Use it for anything from treatment abroad to full-time home nursing,” Jethwani said.

Third, and most importantly, a dedicated medical corpus. This money is untouchable for lifestyle expenses. It exists solely for premiums, hospitalization bills, and anything insurance rejects.

“Apart from life insurance, medical insurance is equally important. Many people hesitate to pay a 20,000-30,000 annual premium, but when a hospital bill of 2-3 lakh arrives, they realize its value. After the age of 55 or 60, medical issues and hospitalizations increase, so having health insurance ensures emergencies do not disrupt your financial stability,” Vora said.

Strategy with tactical moves

Managing a retirement portfolio over a long horizon requires both a strategic and a tactical approach to asset allocation.

A strategic asset allocation sets the long-term framework for the portfolio by deciding the overall mix of equity, debt, and other assets based on an individual’s risk appetite and retirement goals. Alongside this, tactical asset allocation allows adjustments based on market opportunities.

“For example, investors may increase equity exposure when valuations are attractive and gradually reduce it when markets appear overheated or volatile. This approach helps manage risk while still allowing the portfolio to capture growth opportunities over time," Agarwal said.

Also Read | Old-age security for all: Here’s why pension plans in India must begin at birth

Further, retirees are advised to review and rebalance their portfolios at least once or twice a year to ensure they remain aligned with their income requirements and risk profile. “This is important because, over time, the changing nature of the market may alter the asset allocation of the investment, which could result in a riskier profile than what was initially anticipated, as well as the stability of the income generated,” Aggarwal said.

Hence, professional active management is essential at this stage. Retirement portfolios are not set-and-forget. Market conditions shift, interest rate cycles change, and your personal circumstances—health, family obligations, and lifestyle needs—evolve.

Living longer means planning smarter. A 30-year retirement demands disciplined investing, diversified income streams, and strong health coverage. Those who start early and stay consistent can ensure their wealth keeps working long after their careers end—protecting lifestyle, independence, and financial security for decades ahead.

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