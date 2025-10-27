New NPS, EPF rules: Should you rethink your retirement strategy?
Summary
While New NPS and EPF measures are aimed at making retirement schemes more investor-friendly, the need of the hour for investors is to focus on creating the right amount of retirement corpus.
India’s retirement landscape is abuzz with a series of new developments. Several recent announcements concerning the national pension system (NPS) and the employee provident fund (EPF) promise to make retirement products less rigid.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story