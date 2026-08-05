Walk into any Indian household and you'll find the same quiet ritual: a portion of every month's income set aside, often without a second thought, into gold, a fixed deposit or a piece of land. It is one of the most disciplined savings cultures anywhere in the world.
The great Indian savings paradox: more money saved, less wealth built
SummaryIndian households are among the world's most disciplined savers. But an increasing share of those savings is flowing into unproductive assets, limiting both long-term wealth creation and capital formation.
Walk into any Indian household and you'll find the same quiet ritual: a portion of every month's income set aside, often without a second thought, into gold, a fixed deposit or a piece of land. It is one of the most disciplined savings cultures anywhere in the world.
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