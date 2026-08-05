The great Indian savings paradox: more money saved, less wealth built

Sanjiv Bajaj
4 min read5 Aug 2026, 02:02 PM IST
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Indian households traditionally save a portion of their income in gold, real estate, and fixed deposits. (Pixabay)
Summary
Indian households are among the world's most disciplined savers. But an increasing share of those savings is flowing into unproductive assets, limiting both long-term wealth creation and capital formation.

Walk into any Indian household and you'll find the same quiet ritual: a portion of every month's income set aside, often without a second thought, into gold, a fixed deposit or a piece of land. It is one of the most disciplined savings cultures anywhere in the world.

Yet, look closely at where that discipline is taking us, and a paradox emerges: Indian households are saving more diligently than ever, while the productive share of those savings has been quietly shrinking.

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Gold and silver alone drew in roughly 65,000 crore in a single year, despite the explosion of SIP culture and fintech-led investing. Gold imports have nearly doubled since 2017-18, crossing 4.89 lakh crore in FY25. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ledger, household financial liabilities have more than doubled in five years, growing faster than financial assets.

Why old habits persist

It's worth asking why this pattern persists even as financial markets have become more accessible than ever.

Part of the answer lies in generational memory. For a large section of Indian households, gold and land were the only assets that reliably preserved value through decades of currency volatility, limited banking penetration and market instability. That instinct was rational then. It has simply outlived the conditions that made it necessary.

A younger investor today can open a savings account, start a mutual fund SIP and activate a KYC-verified demat account within minutes on a smartphone—an ecosystem that simply did not exist for their parents. Yet the old instinct persists, passed down as habit rather than strategy.

Protection versus participation

None of this makes the Indian saver imprudent. Gold and property have earned their place in our households for good reason—they are tangible, trusted and carry deep cultural significance.

But in an economic sense, they are largely unproductive. Gold sits in a locker. It does not fund a factory, a solar plant or a startup. It does not compound through ownership of enterprise. It is saving in the truest—and most defensive—sense of the word: protection against uncertainty, not participation in growth.

Saving protects what you have. Building wealth puts your capital to work—for your family and, cumulatively, for the country.

Capital at work

Financial assets do something fundamentally different.

When a household invests in equities, mutual funds or long-term retirement instruments such as the National Pension System, that money does not sit still. It becomes capital for manufacturing corridors, energy infrastructure and AI-led enterprises that will define India's next decade of growth.

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The same is true of corporate bonds, which channel household savings directly into the expansion plans of Indian businesses, and of systematic investment plans, which have already demonstrated how disciplined, recurring investments can build meaningful wealth over time without requiring any market-timing skill.

Insurance also plays a role that is often overlooked. It does not just protect families against financial shocks; it frees up capital that would otherwise remain idle as a precautionary buffer, allowing households to invest more confidently in goals such as a child's education, a first home or a small business.

A mindset shift

This is the real distinction between saving money and building wealth.

Saving protects what you have. Building wealth puts your capital to work. One compounds quietly in a locker. The other compounds visibly through the businesses and infrastructure it helps finance.

This is not an argument for households to abandon gold or property. It is a case for rebalancing at the margin.

If even a modest share of what currently flows into gold and idle deposits—say, 5-10%—were redirected each year into productive financial instruments, the compounding effect over the next decade would be significant, both for household wealth and for the pool of domestic capital available to Indian enterprise.

This is not a hypothetical. It is the same behavioural shift that fuelled the rise of SIP culture over the past decade. The next wave now needs to reach deeper into towns and households where physical assets continue to dominate.

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There is also a policy dimension worth watching. Financial literacy initiatives, simplified KYC processes and expanding digital access mean the infrastructure for this transition is largely in place.

What remains is a shift in mindset: not less saving, but smarter saving. Not fear-driven accumulation, but purposeful allocation. That does not require a dramatic reshuffling of household wealth. It simply requires directing the next rupee—and the one after that—a little differently than the last.

Every rupee redirected from an idle asset to a productive one is a small act of nation-building, disguised as a personal finance decision.

That, to me, is the real opportunity sitting inside India's household balance sheets today.

Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman & managing director, Bajaj Capital Ltd

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