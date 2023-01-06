India second-most stock-obsessed country in the world: Study

NEW DELHI: India ranks as the second most stock-obsessed country in the world, according to a study. Carried out by the UK financial services provider CMC Markets,, the study examined Google Trends data of search terms frequently used by people interested in stocks and trading. These terms were then combined to give each English-speaking country a ‘total search score’ to discover which countries have been the most interested in stocks in the past 12 months.

