India social security contributions and widening of the tax regime

* The other challenge would be in terms of availability of the interest rates e.g. the interest rates for PF are not announced at the beginning of the financial year, it would be difficult to compute the income accrued during the year. Accordingly, for such cases, the government should provide guidance regarding the manner in which the taxable perquisite is to be computed during the year. Should the employer consider the interest rate of last year or average interest rates of last two previous years, etc. One way to resolve this issue is that a true-up is done by employer before issuing Form 16, if the rate is available by then or the employees could do so in his / her income tax returns.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}