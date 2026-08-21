India market is going to act like an AI-hedge: DSP’s Jay Kothari

A latest DSP report said India has turned into an anti-AI trade. How?

It is going to be acting like an AI hedge because over the last two years, India has significantly underperformed the emerging markets and the world markets. In the last one year, it's been almost 40% underperformance compared to emerging markets, and in the last two years, cumulative underperformance has been almost 70%, which is something we have never seen before.