India market is going to act like an AI-hedge: DSP’s Jay Kothari

Ananya Grover
5 min read21 Aug 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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Jay Kothari, ED and international business head, DSP Asset Managers.
Summary
India has lagged global markets amid the AI boom. DSP’s Jay Kothari explains why that underperformance could reverse, where investors should look and how to approach the coming IPO wave.

For nearly two years, Indian equities have lagged a world captivated by AI and semiconductors. In the Mint Money Guru series, Jay Kothari, ED and international business head, DSP Asset Managers, explains why that underperformance could set up a reversal—and what retail investors should watch as a wave of IPOs approaches.

A latest DSP report said India has turned into an anti-AI trade. How?

It is going to be acting like an AI hedge because over the last two years, India has significantly underperformed the emerging markets and the world markets. In the last one year, it's been almost 40% underperformance compared to emerging markets, and in the last two years, cumulative underperformance has been almost 70%, which is something we have never seen before.

Hence, whenever this mean reverts, we believe India will outperform. In the pre-AI phase, India moved at almost 20% CAGR versus Korea and Taiwan, which were up 5-6%. There are companies which remain very strong in terms of earnings and ROEs, as against the last couple of years where the entire focus has been on segments of technology that are missing in India.

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Have overvaluation concerns subsided?

At the start of 2025, the problem was not just punchy valuations, but tariffs which the US put on India, and earnings growth got impacted. Currency started depreciating because of negative sentiment, and the demand scenario was not the best. FPIs, which held a good part of the Indian market, started selling.

All of that came together to make the performance not so good compared to what we've seen before. We feel the bulk of these variables have started turning. Earnings growth in the latest quarter hit a 10-quarter high. Retail flows are continuing to hold, plus many of the variables impacting India have now started reverting.

How do you see tech as a sector in India compared to other global markets?

Globally, tech components as a part of industry and market cap, have both risen. In the All Country World Index, the industry proportion of tech has moved from 20 to 30%, and in emerging markets, it has moved from 20 to 46%.

Globally, all three components of tech—software, hardware, and semiconductors—are present. In India, there is only one. We do not have hardware and semiconductors, which have driven 50% of the growth in emerging markets and the world.

Emerging markets gave, let's say, 25% returns, and that entirely came from tech—within that, two-thirds came from just three stocks, skewing the returns.

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Our view is that momentum in semiconductors and AI will exist as it's a structural story, but we don't think such valuations and earnings can go on forever. Whenever this mean reverts, we feel India has a fair chance.

Companies with growth potential that can participate in global and local trends, trading below their intrinsic value, that's where one needs to focus.

Large caps have underperformed the broader markets in the past year. Do you expect that trend to reverse?

Large caps have underperformed by almost 20% over the last year versus mid and small caps, but you don't only buy large caps because they've underperformed, you need to feel there's growth coming back and that few segments are pretty good.

Banks are coming back. IT, I'd reserve my comments there in terms of sustainability of growth, and whether that will be enough to justify their valuations.

Rather than focusing on market cap buckets, we're focusing on companies that are mispriced, not just because they've underperformed, since underperformance can even be structural.

Within IT, large caps are struggling while mid and small caps are doing well. Within retail, quick commerce and premium retail are doing well. Banks look very good, as credit growth is coming back, delinquencies are low, and credit costs are lower.

With more people looking to diversify globally, how has adoption of your GIFT City fund been? Any initial apprehensions?

We've had a good experience in terms of getting retail, and we see this growing manifold from here on. Performance is going to be slightly volatile there as sometimes the narrative will change, and we have to wait for our time.

Since we started our fund, AI stocks continued to grow, but we did not chase those just because they were in momentum. We wanted to pause, understand the fundamentals, and then invest.

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There will be points where we have to be patient the same way Indian investors are being patient with Indian markets right now. Even for global investing, if you want to invest on a sustainable, long-term basis, that's what we're trying to do. Our exposure is going to be very measured rather than just following a benchmark.

A lot of IPOs are planning to hit the market. What does that mean for markets, and what should retail investors keep in mind?

If more IPOs come, the demand and supply of capital will be measured that way supply will go into IPOs, and the secondary market will be slightly more subdued. Even FPIs are selling in the secondary market to buy into IPOs.

I'd strongly urge retail investors not to get swayed just because something is in momentum or high in decibels. Do your study, or trust somebody who has the ability to study that company, and then put your money to work because sometimes momentum will suck you in but won't let you make money.

Time in the market is always more important than timing the market.

In the last two years, a few companies have done exceptionally well, and people feel that's the benchmark every company should meet so even 15% now looks poor. But there will be very few pockets that can do 30, 40, 100% CAGR over two or three years. That shouldn't be taken as the benchmark.

About the Author

Ananya Grover

Ananya is a journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in stock markets and personal finance. Currently working with the Mint Money team, she focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts to help readers make informed decisions about their money. Her work spans market trends, regulatory and policy developments, and in-depth analytical stories that decode shifts in India’s financial landscape. She has consistently covered key developments in the stock market, combining data-driven insights with on-ground reporting to provide clarity and context. <br><br>Before joining Mint, Ananya worked with Financial Express, NDTV Profit, and Informist, where she built a strong foundation in reporting, writing, and editing across fast-paced news environments. Her expertise lies in translating intricate financial and policy matters into accessible, reader-first narratives without compromising on depth or accuracy. Driven by a commitment to impactful and trustworthy journalism, Ananya believes credible financial information is essential for empowering individuals in an increasingly complex economic environment. A Delhiite now based in Mumbai, she brings a keen observational lens to both her reporting and everyday life. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, writing poetry, and people-watching.

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