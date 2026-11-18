Equity returns may be shaped by earnings over the long run, but in the short term they are driven by many more factors, collectively described as sentiment. In India, we are witnessing a shift on both fronts.
Let’s start with the most important factor: corporate profit growth. Second-quarter results indicate that Nifty 50 profit growth is likely to be around 25%. This follows high-teen growth (13-19%) in the first quarter, sustaining a recovery after two tepid years. Had someone projected these growth numbers for the next two quarters at the start of the West Asia war in March, the forecast would have been met with complete disbelief.