Why an ESG-conscious investing ecosystem is very important for India

The S&P BSE 100 ESG index stands to be an interesting case in point here. In ESG context, one could consider this an important index. Especially considering that this index draws upon the bellwether S&P BSE 100 index, only includes stocks under coverage by Sustainalytics and relies on the S&P DJI ESG scoring. Interestingly, 17 out of the 53 companies represented on this index, basically one-third, is rated above 30 by Sustainalytics. Five are rated above 40. Sustainalytics recommends ESG Risk ratings from 30-40 be interpreted as ‘high risk’ and 40+ as ‘severe risk’.