Money
India versus global: A balanced approach for NRI investors
Tarun Birani 4 min read 02 Jan 2025, 10:20 AM IST
Summary
- NRIs should align their investments with their goals, instead of over-diversifying in India or chasing global trends
MUMBAI : Rohan, a successful non-resident Indian (NRI) tech professional, believed he was taking the right steps toward financial growth by diversifying his investments. Over time, his portfolio expanded to include a rental property in India bought at peak prices, global ETFs (exchange-traded funds) acquired during a bull run, and high-risk debt instruments.
