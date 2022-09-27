India widens overseas investment options for high net-worth individuals

Under the erstwhile regulations, RIs were allowed to make ODI in a foreign entity, however, Overseas Portfolio Investments (OPI) was not clearly spelled out. The new regulations have drawn a clear line of demarcation between ODI and OPI. Investment, wherein less than 10% paid-up capital and/or voting rights is acquired, by an RI in a listed entity is automatically classified as an OPI. Further, acquisition of shares under ESOP scheme resulting in acquisition of less than 10% of equity capital of a listed/unlisted foreign entity without control shall also be classified as an OPI. It may be noted that OPI is not subject to sectoral restrictions and, therefore unlike ODI, it can be in sectors such as real estate, gambling and specified financial products.

