Indiabulls Housing Finance has increased its lending rates on housing and MSMEs loans. The hike has been made by 25 basis points on these term loans and tracks other leading home loan lenders and banks recent revisions. However, the revised rates will come into effect from August 1 for new customers, while the rates will be applicable from August 5 for existing customers. The announcement comes ahead of RBI's monetary policy which is scheduled for later this week.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}