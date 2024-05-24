Indiabulls Housing Finance issues NCDs, offers 10.75% interest. Should you invest?
Non-convertible debentures are fixed-income instruments, issued by companies in the form of a public issue to accumulate long-term capital appreciation. Investors can choose different tenures of investment which could be 24 months, 36 months, 60 months, 84 months and 120 months.
Indiabulls Housing Finance has issued the public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The coupon rate for these securities is up to 10.75 percent per annum. This is Tranche VI and the minimum amount for which one can invest is ₹10,000.