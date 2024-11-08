Money
Indian art prices are at an all-time high. Is there stagnation or growth ahead?
Summary
- After hitting a record high in 2006, the IIMA-Aura Art Indian Art Index stagnated for years and took more than a decade to hit those heights again. Is it now set for a repeat or will Indian art prices continue to rise this time?
The IIMA-Aura Art Indian Art Index (IAIAI) has hit an all time high of 4,377 as investors take a fancy to artworks after a huge bull run in equity markets.
