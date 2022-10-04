The bank raised FD rates by 10 basis points on 121 days to 180 days tenures to 3.85% from 3.75%. Further, it hiked rates by 35 basis points to 4.75% on 9 months to less than 1-year tenure compared to the previous 4.40%. Meanwhile, the bank has raised FD rates by 5 basis points each on 1 year and 2 years to less than 3 years tenures to 5.5% and 5.6% with effect from October 4 compared to the previous 5.45% and 5.55% respectively.