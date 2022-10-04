The bank has a special term deposit plan for 610 days where it offers about 6.25% to senior citizens. The increase in FD rates is in line with RBI's 50 basis points hike in repo rate to 5.9%.
Public sector banker, Indian Bank has increased its interest rates on fixed deposits for some tenures with effect from October 4. The FD rates are hiked by 5 basis points to 50 basis points. The bank has a special term deposit plan for 610 days where it offers about 6.25% to senior citizens. The increase in FD rates is in line with RBI's 50 basis points hike in repo rate to 5.9%.
Check the latest rates here
The upside revision in interest rates is made for fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. The hike is, however, on only a few long-term tenures.
The bank raised FD rates by 10 basis points on 121 days to 180 days tenures to 3.85% from 3.75%. Further, it hiked rates by 35 basis points to 4.75% on 9 months to less than 1-year tenure compared to the previous 4.40%. Meanwhile, the bank has raised FD rates by 5 basis points each on 1 year and 2 years to less than 3 years tenures to 5.5% and 5.6% with effect from October 4 compared to the previous 5.45% and 5.55% respectively.
The highest hike is made on tenure 181 days to less than 9 months, under which, the bank offers a 4.5% rate compared to the previous 4%.
On the other hand, the remaining rates were unchanged. The bank continues to offer a 2.8% rate each on 7 days to 14 days and 15 days to 29 days tenures. A 3% rate is given on 30 days to 45 days tenures, while the interest rate is 3.25% and 3.50% on 46 days to 90 days and 91 days to 120 days tenures respectively.
On above 1 year but less than 2 years tenure, the bank gives a 5.5% rate which remains unchanged. Whereas the rate is 5.75% on 3 years to less than 5 years tenures -- which is the highest rate offered by the bank on FDs below ₹2 crore. Further, you can earn up to a 5.65% rate on 5 years and above tenures.
On its website, Indian Bank intimated about a special term deposit plan namely “IND USTAV 60". This scheme has a tenure of 610 days and offers 6.10% rate to the public, while the rate is 6.25% for senior citizens. However, for super senior citizens which means 80 years and above age group, the bank offers a 6.50% interest rate per annum. This scheme is valid till October 31, 2022.
