Indian Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here

Indian Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here3 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 02:26 PM IST
Indian Bank, a public sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on August 24, 2022. Following the modification, the bank increased interest rates on deposits maturing in 1 to 5 years or more by 5 to 15 bps.