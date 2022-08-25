Indian Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here

Fixed deposits that mature in 9 months to less than 1 year will still pay an interest rate of 4.40%, while those that mature in 1 year will now earn an interest rate of 5.45%, up from 5.30% before, a 15 basis point increase. On fixed deposits maturing in more than 1 year to less than 2 years, the bank will now fetch an interest rate of 5.50% which was earlier 5.40% a hike of 10 bps and on fixed deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years, Indian Bank will now fetch an interest rate of 5.55% which was earlier 5.50% a hike of 5 bps. Indian Bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.75% which was earlier 5.60% a hike of 15 bps on deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years and on fixed deposits maturing in 5 years and above the bank will now offer an interest rate of 5.65% which was 5.60% earlier.

