Indian Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Details inside

Indian Bank FD Rates

On deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 2.80% and on fixed deposits maturing in 30 days to 45 days the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3%. Indian Bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.25% on fixed deposits maturing in 46 days to 90 days and the bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.50% on term deposits maturing in 91 days to 120 days. Fixed deposits maturing in 121 days to 180 days will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.75% and term deposits maturing from 181 days to less than 9 months will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.00%. The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 4.40 per cent on deposits maturing in 9 months to less than 1 year, and it has increased its interest rate from 5.25 per cent to 5.30 per cent on deposits maturing in 1 year by 5 basis points. Deposits of more than one year and less than two years will continue to give a 5.40 per cent interest rate, while deposits of two years and less than three years will continue to offer a 5.50 per cent interest rate. On deposits maturing in 3 to over 5 years, Indian Bank will continue to give an interest rate of 5.60 per cent.