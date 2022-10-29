Indian Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by up to 90 bps

Indian Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by up to 90 bps3 min read . 02:40 PM IST
- Indian Bank, a leading public sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore.
Indian Bank, a leading public sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. The new rates are in effect as of today, October 29, 2022, according to the bank's official website. Following the modification, the bank increased interest rates on deposits maturing in 1 year to 5 years or above by up to 90 bps. Indian Bank is now offering interest rates on deposits that mature in 7 days to over 5 years that range from 2.80% to 6.30%. Following today's change, deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will now earn a maximum interest rate of 6.50% at Indian Bank.
Indian Bank, a leading public sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. The new rates are in effect as of today, October 29, 2022, according to the bank's official website. Following the modification, the bank increased interest rates on deposits maturing in 1 year to 5 years or above by up to 90 bps. Indian Bank is now offering interest rates on deposits that mature in 7 days to over 5 years that range from 2.80% to 6.30%. Following today's change, deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will now earn a maximum interest rate of 6.50% at Indian Bank.
The interest rate on fixed deposits that mature in 7 days to 29 days has remained constant at 2.80%, while Indian Bank will continue to give a 3.00% interest rate on deposits that mature in 30 days to 45 days. Deposits maturing between 46 and 90 days will continue to earn 3.25% interest, and fixed deposits maturing between 91 and 120 days will continue to earn 3.50% interest. On deposits maturing in 121 days to 180 days, Indian Bank will continue to give an interest rate of 3.85%, and on deposits maturing in 181 days to less than 9 months at a rate of 4.50%.
The interest rate on fixed deposits that mature in 7 days to 29 days has remained constant at 2.80%, while Indian Bank will continue to give a 3.00% interest rate on deposits that mature in 30 days to 45 days. Deposits maturing between 46 and 90 days will continue to earn 3.25% interest, and fixed deposits maturing between 91 and 120 days will continue to earn 3.50% interest. On deposits maturing in 121 days to 180 days, Indian Bank will continue to give an interest rate of 3.85%, and on deposits maturing in 181 days to less than 9 months at a rate of 4.50%.
The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 4.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 9 months to less than 1 year, but it has increased the rate from 5.50% to 6.10%—a 60 bps increase—on deposits maturing in 1 year. Indian Bank has hiked interest rate by 80 bps from 5.50% to 6.30% on deposits maturing in above 1 year to less than 2 years and the bank has hiked interest rate by 90 bps from 5.60% to 6.50% on deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years.
The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 4.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 9 months to less than 1 year, but it has increased the rate from 5.50% to 6.10%—a 60 bps increase—on deposits maturing in 1 year. Indian Bank has hiked interest rate by 80 bps from 5.50% to 6.30% on deposits maturing in above 1 year to less than 2 years and the bank has hiked interest rate by 90 bps from 5.60% to 6.50% on deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years.
Deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.40% which was earlier 5.75% representing a hike of 65 bps. The interest rate for deposits maturing in 5 years has increased from 5.65% to 6.40%, a 75 basis point increase, while the interest rate for deposits maturing in 5 years or longer has increased from 5.65% to 6.30%, a 65 basis point increase.
Deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.40% which was earlier 5.75% representing a hike of 65 bps. The interest rate for deposits maturing in 5 years has increased from 5.65% to 6.40%, a 75 basis point increase, while the interest rate for deposits maturing in 5 years or longer has increased from 5.65% to 6.30%, a 65 basis point increase.
For deposits up to ₹10 crore, an additional rate of interest of 0.50% per year would be paid on domestic term deposits for senior citizens. For the deposit tenor of "above 5 Years up to 10 Years," an additional 0.25% higher rate of interest will be provided over and above the additional rate that is currently being offered for senior citizens aged 60 years & above on term deposit.
For deposits up to ₹10 crore, an additional rate of interest of 0.50% per year would be paid on domestic term deposits for senior citizens. For the deposit tenor of "above 5 Years up to 10 Years," an additional 0.25% higher rate of interest will be provided over and above the additional rate that is currently being offered for senior citizens aged 60 years & above on term deposit.
IB Golden Age special term deposit scheme for super senior citizens (Aged 80 and Over) offers an additional 0.25% higher rate of interest over and above the additional rate currently being given for standard senior citizens on term deposit for all deposit tenors. "IND UTSAV 610" is a special term deposit plan for 610 days that gives 6.10% p.a. for the general public, 6.25% p.a. for senior citizens, and 6.50% p.a. for super senior citizens (80 Years and above). The plan is active until 31.10.2022.
IB Golden Age special term deposit scheme for super senior citizens (Aged 80 and Over) offers an additional 0.25% higher rate of interest over and above the additional rate currently being given for standard senior citizens on term deposit for all deposit tenors. "IND UTSAV 610" is a special term deposit plan for 610 days that gives 6.10% p.a. for the general public, 6.25% p.a. for senior citizens, and 6.50% p.a. for super senior citizens (80 Years and above). The plan is active until 31.10.2022.