Indian Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) by up to 90 bps

Indian Bank, a leading public sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. The new rates are in effect as of today, October 29, 2022, according to the bank's official website. Following the modification, the bank increased interest rates on deposits maturing in 1 year to 5 years or above by up to 90 bps. Indian Bank is now offering interest rates on deposits that mature in 7 days to over 5 years that range from 2.80% to 6.30%. Following today's change, deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will now earn a maximum interest rate of 6.50% at Indian Bank.

