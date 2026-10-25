Indian Bank hikes interest rates on special-tenure fixed deposits — check how much 555-day and 777-day FDs are offering

Public-sector lender Indian Bank has increased interest rates by 15 basis points each on two of its special fixed deposit (FD) schemes, with the revised rates taking effect from Friday, October 23, 2026.
The new rates apply to its 555-day Ind Grow and 777-day Ind Prosper deposits, offering customers higher returns on their investments. Meanwhile, the bank's offered interest rates on other listed tenures remain unchanged.
Indian Bank's decision to raise interest rates on its fixed deposits comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 7, raised repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50% from 5.25%, marking the first such increase since February 2023.
Following the revision, the annual interest rate on the 555-day Ind Grow deposit has been raised to 6.80% from 6.65%. Meanwhile, the annual rate on the 777-day Ind Prosper scheme has been increased to 6.75% from 6.60%.
Indian Bank offers senior citizens an additional 0.5 percentage point and super senior citizens an additional 0.75 percentage point over the applicable interest rates for general customers on these special deposits.
These additional benefits can make the special fixed deposit schemes attractive to older depositors seeking predictable returns. However, they should also consider the deposit tenure, premature withdrawal rules and tax implications.
Both Ind Grow and Ind Prosper are special-tenure deposit schemes, which are meant for depositors looking to keep their money invested for a fixed period. You can choose between the two by assessing how long you can set aside your savings and whether you may require the funds before maturity.
Premature withdrawal from special-tenure FDs may be allowed if it is callable, in which the bank may apply a penalty and recalculate interest based on the period for which the deposit remained open. Meanwhile, non-callable FDs generally place stricter limits on early withdrawal.
Depositors must also remember that interest earned on fixed deposits is subject to taxation as per your applicable income tax slab. Tax may be deducted at source if the interest amount crosses the prescribed threshold of ₹50,000 per year for general citizens and ₹1,00,000 per year for senior citizens.
Before investing in a special-tenure FD, customers should check the applicable interest rate, eligibility criteria and premature withdrawal rules on Indian Bank's official website or at a nearby branch. Comparing rates offered by public sector banks, private lenders and small finance banks can also help depositors determine whether these special schemes align with their financial goals.
A repo rate hike increases the cost at which banks borrow money from the RBI and thus can influence lending and deposit rates across the financial system.
Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) may respond to the monetary policy committee's decision by revising their rates to manage funding costs, attract deposits and remain competitive in the market.
However, the impact of a repo rate change on deposit rates is not always immediate or the same across different NBFCs or banks. The timing and extent of any revision depend on factors such as an institution's liquidity position, funding requirements and competitive strategy.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.