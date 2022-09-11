Indian Bank launches special fixed deposit scheme of 610 days: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 02:29 PM IST
- For a limited period, the public sector lender Indian Bank introduces a special fixed deposit product for retail investors
For a limited period, the public sector lender Indian Bank introduces a special fixed deposit product for retail investors. The special fixed deposit plan is known as the "IND UTSAV 610" plan and has a 610-day tenure, according to the bank's official website. An interest rate of 6.10% per annum for the general public, 6.25% per annum for senior citizens, and 6.5 per cent per annum for super senior citizens 80 years of age and above are promised under this special plan. The expiration date of Indian Bank's "IND UTSAV 610" Special Term Deposit Plan is October 31, 2022.