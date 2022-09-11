Indian Bank launches special fixed deposit scheme of 610 days: Details inside

To enhance the benefit of senior citizens looking to open a fixed deposit, Indian Bank has mentioned on its website that “A special offer for Senior Citizens (Aged 60 years & above): An additional 0.25% higher rate of interest over & above the additional rate that is presently being offered for normal Senior Citizen on Term Deposit (0.50+0.25 = 0.75) for deposit bucket “above 5 Years up to 10 Years". “IB – Golden Ager" – A Special Term Deposit Account for Super Senior Citizen" (Age 80 years and above) is offering additional 0.25% higher rate of interest over & above the additional rate that is presently being offered for normal Senior Citizen on Term Deposit for all deposit buckets."