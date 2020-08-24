Indian banks may withstand next wave of bad loans

At the margin, certain improvements are happening. The extent of moratorium availed of as on 30 April—combining all categories of borrowers and lenders—was 50% of the system. On a ballpark basis, this indicates stress in the system, from the perspective that half the borrowers were indicating that they can’t pay up immediately. There would be a bit of a dilution in data in the form of communication gap, particularly in the individual borrower segment, where 55% of the loans were under moratorium in April. The accumulation of interest over a long period of time and the extra burden of EMIs towards the end of the tenure were not properly understood by individual borrowers, and in certain cases were not properly explained by the bankers. If properly explained, some people may not have availed of the moratorium, in view of the disproportionately higher burden later on.