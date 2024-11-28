Indian Bank’s special fixed deposit scheme offering up to 8.05 percent to end on Nov 30. Check details

The state lender Indian Bank offers two special fixed deposit (FD) schemes -- one for 300 days and the other for 400 days

MintGenie Team
Published28 Nov 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Indian Bank offers special interest rates on fixed deposits of 300 day and 400 day duration.
Indian Bank offers special interest rates on fixed deposits of 300 day and 400 day duration.

Indian Bank offers a special fixed deposit (known as IND Super 400 days) that offers upto 8.05 percent for super senior citizens. For the general public, the rate of interest is 7.30 percent and senior citizens are entitled to receive 7.80 percent per annum.

IND Supreme 300 days fixed deposit

There is another fixed deposit scheme called IND Supreme 300 days where regular people are entitled to receive 7.05 percent. Senior Citizens are entitled to receive 7.55 percent. Super senior citizens are entitled to receive 7.80 percent.

Also Read | Best bank FD rates: SBI vs ICICI vs HDFC vs PNB. Check latest fixed deposit rate

These are the interest rates offered on SUPER 400 days which will end on Nov 30, as per the bank's website.

CategoryInterest rate (%)
Public                      
7.3%
Senior citizens         7.8%
Super senior citizens        8.05%

The other scheme IND Supreme 300 offers interest rate upto 7.80 percent. This scheme will also be valid till Nov 30, 2024.

CategoryInterest Rate (%)
Public                        
7.05%
Senior citizens       7.55%
Super senior citizens        7.80%

For other duration deposits, bank offers these interest rates.

Tenure                      
Interest rate (%)
91 days to 120 days                 3.50
121 days to 180 days           3.85
181 days to less than 9 months     4.50
9 months to less than 1 year       4.75
1 year                         6.10
2 years                        6.70
3 years                             6.25
4 years                       6.25
5 years                       6.25

(Source: indianbank.in; Interest rates w.e.f. June 12)

As one can check the table above, the interest rates vary between 3.5 percent to 6.25 percent per annum for different tenures between 91 days to one year.

Notably, these rates apply to deposits between 10,000 to 3 crore.

For larger deposits i.e., between 3 crore to 5 crore, bulk term deposit rates apply. The bulk deposit rates are as follows:

1 year 6.70 per cent
2 year 6.10 per cent
3 years 6.00 per cent
4 years 6.00 per cent
5 years 6.00 per cent

The above interest rates came into effect from June 12, 2024.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceIndian Bank’s special fixed deposit scheme offering up to 8.05 percent to end on Nov 30. Check details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    566.90
    01:14 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    43.1 (8.23%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.50
    01:14 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -0.45 (-0.32%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,182.15
    01:14 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -17.6 (-1.47%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,473.55
    01:14 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    75.2 (3.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eid Parry India share price

    871.55
    01:05 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    23.2 (2.73%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,096.70
    01:04 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    14.5 (0.7%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,887.05
    01:04 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    30.65 (0.63%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,453.00
    01:05 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -10.15 (-0.29%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,089.00
    01:05 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -383.8 (-5.93%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    795.55
    01:04 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -39.75 (-4.76%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,526.00
    01:03 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -60.45 (-3.81%)

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price

    79.52
    01:05 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-3.58%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    01:03 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    297.35
    01:05 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    21.6 (7.83%)

    Adani Power share price

    564.60
    01:05 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    40.8 (7.79%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    35.97
    01:05 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.41 (7.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.