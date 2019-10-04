The RBI has allowed domestic banks to freely offer foreign exchange prices to non-residents at all times, out of their Indian books, either by a domestic sales team or through their overseas branches. An RBI task force on offshore rupee submitted its report on July 30, recommending several important measures to incentivise non-residents to access the onshore foreign exchange market. The RBI also allowed rupee derivatives (with settlement in foreign currency) to be traded in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs).

The RBI said that the directions for implementing the latest announcements will be issued in consultation with the central government and other regulators.

The RBI has been taking steps for popularising the cross-border transactions in Indian rupee (INR), especially in respect of external commercial borrowing (ECB), trade credit and exports and imports, thereby reducing the exchange risk for persons resident in India.

The RBI also decided to enhance the scope of non-interest bearing special non-resident rupee (SNRR) account by permitting persons resident outside India to open such accounts to facilitate rupee denominated ECB, trade credit and trade invoicing. Further, the RBI also plans to ease restriction on the tenure of SNRR account, which is currently 7 years. The RBI will issue guidelines within a month.