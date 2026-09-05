Indian companies willing to pay more for the right talent, 77% firms plan to expand global hiring, finds report

Companies in India are looking for talent outside the country to fuel growth, with 77% of firms surveyed by Deel stating that they plan to increase global hiring over the next 12-18 months. It noted that Indian companies are willing to pay more for the right talent from higher-income economies.
The report found there is a shift in how Indian companies are structuring their workforce, as “access to specialised talent, proximity to customers, and round-the-clock operations” become key drivers of international expansion. “The findings underscore that for Indian companies, going global is a talent and market-access strategy, not a cost play,” it stated.
Rakesh Gaur, Head of Sales for India at Deel noted that while Indian companies want to scale globally, “managing compliance across fragmented systems isn't just inefficient – it's a compliance liability. The ones that win will consolidate their operations onto a platform built for global growth.”
The survey was conducted across Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kochi, spanning sectors including IT, BFSI and fintech, telecom and technology services, healthcare, retail, education, media, entertainment and gaming, and professional services.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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