Indian companies willing to pay more for the right talent, 77% firms plan to expand global hiring, finds report

Indian companies are willing to pay more for the right talent, and 77% of those surveyed by Deel said they plan to expand global hiring for access to specialised talent, proximity to customers, and round-the-clock operations.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated6 Sep 2026, 12:09 AM IST
Add Mint as a preferred source on Google
Indian companies are willing to pay more for the right talent from higher-income economies, and 77% of those surveyed by Deel said they plan to expand global hiring for access to specialised talent, proximity to customers, and round-the-clock operations.
Indian companies are willing to pay more for the right talent from higher-income economies, and 77% of those surveyed by Deel said they plan to expand global hiring for access to specialised talent, proximity to customers, and round-the-clock operations. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

Companies in India are looking for talent outside the country to fuel growth, with 77% of firms surveyed by Deel stating that they plan to increase global hiring over the next 12-18 months. It noted that Indian companies are willing to pay more for the right talent from higher-income economies.

The report found there is a shift in how Indian companies are structuring their workforce, as “access to specialised talent, proximity to customers, and round-the-clock operations” become key drivers of international expansion. “The findings underscore that for Indian companies, going global is a talent and market-access strategy, not a cost play,” it stated.

Rakesh Gaur, Head of Sales for India at Deel noted that while Indian companies want to scale globally, “managing compliance across fragmented systems isn't just inefficient – it's a compliance liability. The ones that win will consolidate their operations onto a platform built for global growth.”

Also Read | Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities account for 64% of home-loan volumes: Report

Over quarter of workforce already global for 54% firms

  • Deel surveyed 1,008 decision-makers and HR leaders across seven major Indian cities, among who, more than half — 54% said that over a quarter of their workforce is already based outside India.
  • Further, another 58% of respondents said they operate in four or more countries, with 20% operating in over 10 countries.
  • 34% of respondents said access to specialised or emerging skills is their top reason for hiring globally, followed by 33% who hire to be closer to customers and local markets, and 20% who cite the ability to run 24/7 operations.
  • Skills gap, revenue-critical roles: Around nine in ten (89%) of companies hiring globally are looking for advanced technology and engineering talent, such as core developers, AI/ML specialists, and R&D professionals.

Also Read | EPF partial withdrawal rules, how to make claims — Stepwise guide
  • This is followed by sales and business development (80%) and product and design (45%).
  • North America remains the top destination for Indian companies' global workforces, cited by 36% of respondents, ahead of Europe/UK (27%) and APAC (21%).
  • This suggests employers are willing to pay more to hire the right talent from high-income economies for roles that directly influence roadmap and revenue, the report added.

Compliance, not cost, the biggest issue

  • Compliance, not cost, has emerged as the biggest obstacle to scaling, the report added. Three quarters (76%) of respondents cite compliance and administrative burden, not the cost of expansion, as their primary challenge.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission DA hike: What is AICPI-IW? Why it matters for salary?
  • Among companies that experienced delays in their global expansion, the biggest causes were local entity setup taking longer than expected (42%), followed by visa, immigration or work permit delays (31%), payroll, tax or statutory filing errors (27%), and internal system or process gaps caused by manual or disconnected tools (25%).
  • Seven in ten (70%) companies say compliance-related delays pushed back a product or market launch, while 67% report strain on leadership time, team morale or company reputation.
  • Nearly six in ten (59%) experienced delayed revenue because new hires were not productive on time, 49% lost or delayed a deal, contract or project, and 38% incurred additional legal, remediation or unplanned costs.
  • Meanwhile, fragmented operations are slowing global growth. Nearly half (46%) of companies use a central HR system but still manage global payroll manually, and 44% juggle between two to five separate HR or workforce platforms to manage their international teams.

Also Read | Punjab DA hike: Who will get jump to 60%? Check details here
  • Employer of Record (EOR) solutions are emerging as the default strategy for Indian companies scaling internationally, with 34% already using an EOR model, while another 24% use a mix of employment models, combining EOR, contractors, and owned entities, depending on the country and role.
  • Among companies already using an EOR, the benefits are clear: 40% say it saves them both time and cost, and a further 35% say it primarily saves time.

The survey was conducted across Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kochi, spanning sectors including IT, BFSI and fintech, telecom and technology services, healthcare, retail, education, media, entertainment and gaming, and professional services.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

MoneyJobs
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceIndian companies willing to pay more for the right talent, 77% firms plan to expand global hiring, finds report
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.