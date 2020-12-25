Indian Crypto Exchanges in wait and watch mode on Ripple

An SEC lawsuit against Ripple Labs Inc, the issuer of ripple (XRP), the world's third largest cryptocurrency has sent XRP into freefall. Indian exchanges have retained the currency on their platforms but are closely monitoring the situation. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) case argues that XRP is a security rather than a currency and hence the issuer should have sought prior approval of the US securities regulator for launching it. It adds that Ripple Labs and two of its executives have raised over $1.3 billion through their unregistered digital asset securities offering. XRP, launched in 2013 has a market cap of around $16 billion at the time of this writing, about half of the $24 billion it was worth on 21st December, before the SEC announcement.

On 22nd December, the SEC filed a complaint against Ripple for an ‘unregistered securities offering’, alleging that XRP was a security rather than a currency. An issue of securities in the USA requires approval from the SEC. This caused the price of Ripple to drop from $0.59 on 28th December to around $0.28, a 47% drop. The currency now trades at $0.33 a little above its recent lows. Indian cryptocurrency exchanges have expressed their shock at the development.

“Ripple (XRP) is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. It has also been among the top traded tokens on WazirX. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple is shocking. Given the uncertainty of this situation, we’ll continue monitoring the lawsuit development and then take the necessary steps," said Siddharth Menon, Cofounder & COO, WazirX. However major exchanges have not moved to delist XRP so far.

Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder of CoinDCX added, "While the news of Ripple being sued by SEC is a pretty big event, we are closely following the developments and currently waiting for more information on the matter, before we take a decision."

Cryptocurrency professionals also drew a distinction between XRP and other cryptocurrencies.

"Cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum can be mined by anyone. There is no issuer and owner. This was never the case with XRP. Ripple Labs owned 98% of it and issued a little bit every year. The company set the supply (100 billion tokens). This makes it more like a security than a cryptocurrency," said Gaurav Dahake, CEO, Bitbns, a cryptocurrency exchange.

“XRP was extremely popular in India in 2017 and the country accounted for a high share of global volumes. This was no longer the case in 2020, even before the SEC lawsuit. In Bitbns, XRP volumes would be 6-7% of the total. Till the point there is regulatory clarity on XRP it's going to be largely volatile and investors can stay away from it as it might get delisted from US based trading platforms which have a high share of trading for XRP. Bitbns hasn't suspended trading for XRP but to protect our users we have not allowed users to invest in SIP in XRP," he added. The US SEC ruling is also likely to affect other regulators, including India’s Sebi on the regulation and governance of the cryptocurrency market.

