Indian Crypto Exchanges in wait and watch mode on Ripple

“XRP was extremely popular in India in 2017 and the country accounted for a high share of global volumes. This was no longer the case in 2020, even before the SEC lawsuit. In Bitbns, XRP volumes would be 6-7% of the total. Till the point there is regulatory clarity on XRP it's going to be largely volatile and investors can stay away from it as it might get delisted from US based trading platforms which have a high share of trading for XRP. Bitbns hasn't suspended trading for XRP but to protect our users we have not allowed users to invest in SIP in XRP," he added. The US SEC ruling is also likely to affect other regulators, including India’s Sebi on the regulation and governance of the cryptocurrency market.