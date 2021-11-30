‘Indian equities always traded at a premium as markets grew faster’

We continue to think that Europe in particular is very cheap. If you look at it from a valuation perspective then relative to other parts of the world, there are lots of companies that look attractive, and so, when we underweight, or overweight, it varies based on what our expected future returns are, and Europe has underperformed meaningfully. So, we think that there is a likelihood of higher annualized returns in the forthcoming period, of vis-à-vis what we have been through, and so, that’s how we look at it. I will say that, in retrospect, everyone has been surprised at the strong policy response in the US that has really unleashed that market, and Europe has certainly been a little more cautious in its policy response, but they have caught up and are trying to develop their markets as well. And from a valuation perspective, you would understand how we would think that expected future returns are higher there. And I would say that, (in the) US too, we would continue to favour value-oriented investments because they have underperformed meaningfully, and look relatively cheap compared to their growth and outputs.

