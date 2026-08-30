Indian equities, debt, gold and US stocks: How should investors allocate money across these asset classes?

If you invest across Indian equities, debt, gold, and US equities, how you divide your portfolio across these asset classes can have a significant impact on your overall returns and risk.
A recent market study from WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund offers a historical perspective by comparing the performance of these four asset classes from FY2011 through FY2027 year-to-date (July 2026).
The study tracks the BSE Sensex TRI for domestic equities, the CRISIL Short Term Bond Index for debt, MCX Gold in rupee terms, and the S&P 500 TRI in rupee terms for US equities.
Indian equities had some sharp swings during the period. The BSE Sensex TRI's weakest performance came in FY2020, when it fell 22.9%.
On the other hand, FY2021 was the strongest year for the index, with a 69.8% return.
Debt was the most consistent of the four asset classes in the study. The CRISIL Short Term Bond Index did not record a negative annual return during the period shown.
Its highest return was 10.3% in FY2015. The lowest return in the period was 4.2% in FY2023.
Gold had a particularly strong run in some years, but it also went through periods of negative returns. MCX Gold in rupee terms fell 8.3% in FY2015, its weakest performance in the period.
At the other end of the spectrum, gold gained 64.8% in FY2026, making it the strongest annual performer among the four asset classes that year.
The S&P 500 TRI recorded only one negative year: FY2023, when it fell by 1.5%.
Its strongest year was FY2021, when it gave 51.8% returns. Since the index is measured in rupee terms, these returns reflect both the performance of the US equity market and currency movements.
From FY2011 to FY2027 year-to-date, the study shows the following CAGRs:
The multi-asset portfolio shown in the study delivered an 11.4% CAGR over the same period.
The study allocated 25% to Indian equities, 45% to debt, 25% to gold, and 5% to US equities. At these weights, the portfolio's historical CAGR comes out to 11.4%.
But increasing the allocation to higher-returning assets can also lift the portfolio’s historical return.
For example, the S&P 500 TRI delivered a 19.6% CAGR over the period, the highest among the four asset classes. Increasing the allocation to US equities could potentially boost the portfolio’s historical returns.
For investors more concerned about stability and lower volatility, a higher allocation to debt could be considered. The CRISIL Short Term Bond Index did not post a negative annual return over the period.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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