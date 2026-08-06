Indian equities lag South Korea, Japan and US markets: New study reveals why long-term investors should not worry

Indian equities have underperformed several global markets over the past year, but according to Abakkus Investment Managers, the weakness is largely driven by sentiment and valuation rather than the country's economic fundamentals.
The Abakkus study says India's long-term investment story continues to be supported by robust economic growth, healthy foreign exchange reserves, improving domestic demand and policy continuity.
One of the biggest reasons has been the global shift in investor money toward artificial intelligence (AI)-linked markets such as the US, Taiwan and South Korea.
As of 30 June, the Nifty 50 TRI delivered a negative 0.4% one-year return, compared with:
However, the trend looked different over the past month. The Nifty 50 TRI gained 2.4%, while South Korea's Kospi declined 22.2%.
According to Abakkus Investment Managers, the key factors include:
India's sector composition is more evenly distributed, reducing dependence on any single sector and supporting diversified market exposure.
In contrast, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index remains heavily tilted towards Information Technology.
Abakkus believes India's structural growth drivers remain intact and could support markets over the medium to long term.
Aman Chowhan, Head of Equities - Alternates, Abakkus Investment Managers Private Limited, said,
“The country’s underlying growth drivers, including demographics, consumption, formalisation and infrastructure creation, continue to strengthen. Periods of market underperformance often create the foundation for future opportunities.”
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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