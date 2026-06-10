The large-cap comeback: why investors may need to rethink their portfolios

Shyam Sekhar
4 min read10 Jun 2026, 10:05 AM IST
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As India's equity investors face two years of stagnant returns, the post-covid generation grapples with an unfamiliar market landscape.(Pexel)
Summary
After years of chasing growth in mid- and small-caps, investors may need to prepare for a slower market cycle and rediscover the value and safety of large-caps.

India's domestic equity investors face a problem they haven't experienced in a long time: two consecutive years without meaningful equity returns.

The challenge becomes even more complex when one considers the average age of today's market participants. Most Indian equity investors belong to the post-covid generation and have never experienced a prolonged bear market. They entered after the covid crash and have largely witnessed a one-way bull run.

Their expectations are not necessarily built around investing patiently for years and waiting for returns to emerge. Instead, they are conditioned to seeing every market dip quickly bought into, with markets subsequently moving higher. This time, however, appears different.

Macro pressures

India is diverging significantly from global markets even as our macroeconomic environment has deteriorated rapidly within less than a quarter. Oil prices are higher than what our economy can comfortably sustain, FDI flows have turned net negative, and global investors are exiting India in a hurry.

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Clearly, we are in a difficult position, with little visibility on how long it may take for the economy to regain momentum. Markets are being sold aggressively by global investors even as domestic investors continue to pour money in, anticipating a quick recovery.

But from here, a market rebound may not arrive as quickly as investors would like. It may take much longer than expected, and global market developments could further delay India's turnaround. A weak monsoon at this stage is a real threat that could worsen market sentiment.

Investors therefore need to prepare to hold their portfolios for much longer. Many appear unprepared for a prolonged period of market stagnation, one that will test patience and require greater staying power than they currently anticipate.

Valuation divide

The evolving market structure only complicates matters.

Large-cap valuations are falling steadily because companies cannot provide the market with adequate growth visibility, FIIs have sold relentlessly, and markets are punishing companies at the slightest sign of adverse news.

As large-cap valuations fall well below their historical multiples, the valuation gap between large-caps and the rest of the market—particularly mid-cap and small-cap companies—continues to widen.

Over the past year, domestic investors have directed most of their money into mid-cap and small-cap companies, largely ignoring large-caps because they do not find the growth prospects exciting enough to meet their return expectations.

Those return expectations remain firmly anchored to the extraordinary gains generated between the covid bottom and the post-covid peak in September 2024.

This has created an inverted market structure in which small-caps and mid-caps command significant valuation premiums over large-caps. That premium is expanding further because of relentless FII selling in large-cap stocks.

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Yet domestic investors have shown little interest in the value opportunity emerging in large-caps.

The inverted market structure is likely to worsen because investor behaviour tends to be slow to change. Any further decline in headline indices will only amplify this trend.

Until macroeconomic conditions improve decisively, investment flows reverse direction, or FIIs return to India in a meaningful way, the trend could continue.

A turning point

However, when the cycle eventually turns, the market could look very different.

We could see a top-down, liquidity-driven market that favours large-caps because of the sheer value they offer. Domestic investors should position themselves for such a shift over the rest of this year.

Such positioning would also naturally provide a degree of protection against global events that could weaken mid-cap and small-cap valuations. A combination of slower growth and rising inflation could hit these segments particularly hard, triggering large-scale redemptions from impatient investors.

Seeking defence

Domestic investors have so far displayed tremendous confidence and conviction in their equity portfolios, adding capital steadily month after month.

This has helped them build scale, explore equity assets like never before, invest consistently over extended periods and participate in wealth creation.

That conviction now needs to be sustained, but redirected. Investors must align with value and prepare for a period of slower growth.

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All this points to one conclusion: conviction should increasingly shift towards safer equity positions.

Investors must seek defence in valuations while preparing for growth to return. The return to large-caps now appears both inevitable and necessary.

While mid-cap and small-cap stocks can deliver superior returns during periods of rapid economic expansion, it is equally important to seek the relative safety of large-caps when growth slows.

This shift cannot wait.

Shyam Sekhar is chief ideator and founder of ithought Financial Consulting LLP

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