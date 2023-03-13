Indian firms most downbeat among global peers on profitability outlook

This weighed on the business confidence regarding the future output among Indian companies. For India, the metric gauging level of business optimism fell below the global and emerging market averages. Also, India was one of three nations to see a fall in confidence, alongside Brazil and Japan, with the other nine countries for which comparable data are available all registering an increase, said the survey report. Anecdotal evidence indicated that inflation concerns and competitive pressures were the main factors stymieing business confidence, said the survey report. Consequently, the prospects for capex and R&D weakened.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}