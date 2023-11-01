Indian firms to raise employee salaries by 9.8% in 2024: WTW report
In 2024, companies operating in the BFSI sector, retail, and captives are expected to offer more substantial salary increases compared to the actual salary increments observed in 2023.
According to WTW’s Salary Budget Planning Report, Indian companies anticipate granting their employees a salary increase of approximately 9.8 per cent in 2024, a figure closely in line with the 10 per cent rise experienced in 2023. This places India at the forefront of the Asia Pacific region in terms of salary increments. The fact that Indian companies are poised to offer the most substantial salary increases in the Asia Pacific region in 2024, despite the global economic slowdown, represents a positive indicator for both the Indian economy and its workforce.