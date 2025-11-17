How freelancers can avoid losing up to 7% of income from global clients
Shipra Singh 6 min read 17 Nov 2025, 01:28 pm IST
Summary
For every dollar a client sends, multiple entities—banks, intermediaries and payment processors—claim their cuts for facilitating the transfer.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : How to receive payments from global clients without losing a significant portion to conversion and transfer charges remains a constant dilemma for freelance tech writer Tushar Mehta.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story