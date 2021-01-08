Indian HNIs cash in on Tesla stock's gains through LRS route

However Vikas Gupta, founder, Omniscience Capital, a Sebi Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) which also advises on foreign stocks, investors should exercise caution. “Tesla is a great product in a not-so-great company with an overleveraged balance sheet. I do not recommend it to my clients. If investors are convinced of the Electric Vehicle (EV) theme, buy a basket of stocks around it to reduce risk. Alternatively, by an exchange traded fund (ETF) if you can be patient and do an SIP," he said.