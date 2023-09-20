Household savings now at lowest in decades: RBI

Household savings now at lowest in decades: RBI2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 12:08 AM IST
In 2022-23, the net financial assets of Indian households stood at 5.1% of GDP, the lowest in at least 23 years. The previous low was in FY15, at 7.1%, according to a September 2022 Motilal Oswal report.
Mumbai: Indian household savings reached decadal lows with surging inflation forcing people to dip into their savings and avail loans for their spending requirements.
