Check these deductions in Income Tax Act before filing your tax returns
Here is a set of lesser-known Income Tax sections that are often overlooked by taxpayers. Exploring them before filing the return could help in significant savings.
Taxpayers often stick to general known deductions like 80C, 80D, etc, but miss out on some other significant deductions, which can reduce tax liability. Before one sends the return, one must take time to revisit the financial year. A little awareness can go a long way in reducing the tax burden.