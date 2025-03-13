Money
How reinsurers can help bridge India's huge protection gap
T A Ramalingam 4 min read 13 Mar 2025, 11:44 AM IST
Summary
- The significant disparity between economic losses and insured losses from natural disasters highlights a critical gap in coverage, one that reinsurers can help reduce by shouldering some of the risk insurance companies bear.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s insurance industry is growing rapidly, supported by robust economic growth, an expanding middle class, innovation and strong regulatory support.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less