Money
What you need to know about RBI rules when investing abroad
Rupali Ashar , Ankur Pahuja 4 min read 21 Jan 2025, 12:19 PM IST
Summary
- Overseas Investment Guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India provide the regulatory framework
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A burgeoning appetite for global diversification is driving Indian investors beyond domestic shores. Driven by a combination of technological advancements, a more permissive regulatory landscape, and the allure of higher returns, Indian capital is increasingly flowing into foreign markets.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less