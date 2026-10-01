Indian investors embrace crypto, overseas stocks: Is the diversification formula changing?

Indian investors are diversifying their portfolios by exploring overseas stocks and cryptocurrencies, moving beyond traditional options like fixed deposits and mutual funds. 

Sanchari Ghosh
Published1 Oct 2026, 01:23 PM IST
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Crypto and Overseas Stocks Redefine Investment Strategies Among Indian Investors
Crypto and Overseas Stocks Redefine Investment Strategies Among Indian Investors

Indian investors are gradually looking beyond traditional avenues such as fixed deposits, mutual funds, and domestic equities, and adding overseas stocks and crypto to their broader portfolios. The trends show how the diversification formula is evolving amid global opportunities and new investment products.

Shift is not about chasing higher returns

Bhavin Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of LenDenClub and Vartis Platforms, said the change is not simply about investors chasing higher returns. It also reflects a greater willingness to understand how different asset classes fit into their financial goals.

“The way Indians invest is changing. Earlier, for most people, the choices were largely around stocks, mutual funds or fixed deposits. Today, investors are becoming more open to exploring different asset classes and understanding how they can fit into their overall financial goals,” Patel said.

Apart from crypto and overseas stocks, P2P lending is part of this broader shift. In the case of P2P lending, retail investors can participate in India’s credit economy through regulated platforms.

Also Read | From founder to HNI: What happens to your wealth after you make it

“As the category matures, investors will also become more discerning. The focus will increasingly move from simply looking at returns to understanding the underlying credit, diversification and how risk is managed,” Patel said.

Overseas investing gains traction, younger investors join the shift

The shift towards overseas investing shows how Indian portfolios are becoming more globally diversified. Here's what the data shows:

  • Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, pointed to the $456.7 million Indians remitted towards overseas equity and debt in June as an indication that investors are looking beyond traditional domestic avenues.
  • The investor profile is changing too. Pi42's analysis of 2 lakh crypto futures traders found that 61% of new traders were between 18 and 25, suggesting that younger, digitally native investors are increasingly engaging with technology-led investment products, Shekhar said.

So are investors discarding traditional financial assets?

However, the shift does not necessarily mean traditional assets are being replaced.

“Indian investors are increasingly moving from a savings first mindset to a portfolio diversification mindset,” Shekhar said, adding that different asset classes can serve different objectives, including stability, growth, liquidity and global exposure.

Also Read | 5 money lessons from Smriti Mandhana's record-breaking cricket career

Crypto, in particular, offers access to a global, 24/7 digital market, while overseas equities can provide exposure to companies and sectors that may not be available in India.

The next phase, both executives said, is likely to centre on informed allocation rather than simply chasing returns. Investors will need to assess risk, liquidity, regulation, taxation and diversification before deciding how much of their portfolio, if any, should be allocated to newer asset classes.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

P2P LendingPortfolio DiversificationCrypto
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