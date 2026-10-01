Indian investors embrace crypto, overseas stocks: Is the diversification formula changing?

Indian investors are gradually looking beyond traditional avenues such as fixed deposits, mutual funds, and domestic equities, and adding overseas stocks and crypto to their broader portfolios. The trends show how the diversification formula is evolving amid global opportunities and new investment products.
Bhavin Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of LenDenClub and Vartis Platforms, said the change is not simply about investors chasing higher returns. It also reflects a greater willingness to understand how different asset classes fit into their financial goals.
“The way Indians invest is changing. Earlier, for most people, the choices were largely around stocks, mutual funds or fixed deposits. Today, investors are becoming more open to exploring different asset classes and understanding how they can fit into their overall financial goals,” Patel said.
Apart from crypto and overseas stocks, P2P lending is part of this broader shift. In the case of P2P lending, retail investors can participate in India’s credit economy through regulated platforms.
“As the category matures, investors will also become more discerning. The focus will increasingly move from simply looking at returns to understanding the underlying credit, diversification and how risk is managed,” Patel said.
The shift towards overseas investing shows how Indian portfolios are becoming more globally diversified. Here's what the data shows:
However, the shift does not necessarily mean traditional assets are being replaced.
“Indian investors are increasingly moving from a savings first mindset to a portfolio diversification mindset,” Shekhar said, adding that different asset classes can serve different objectives, including stability, growth, liquidity and global exposure.
Crypto, in particular, offers access to a global, 24/7 digital market, while overseas equities can provide exposure to companies and sectors that may not be available in India.
The next phase, both executives said, is likely to centre on informed allocation rather than simply chasing returns. Investors will need to assess risk, liquidity, regulation, taxation and diversification before deciding how much of their portfolio, if any, should be allocated to newer asset classes.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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