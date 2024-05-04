Indian investors should think about bond investments, say experts; here's why
SEBI's move to reduce the face value of debt securities from ₹1 lakh to ₹10,000 has made bonds more accessible to retail investors, potentially increasing their involvement in the corporate bond market and improving liquidity.
With the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) reducing the face value of debt securities from ₹1 lakh to ₹10,000, experts believe that bonds have become a more attractive investment tool for retail investors.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message