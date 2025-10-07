Invest in US stocks? Do this to stop your dividends from being taxed twice.
With the US stock market hitting new highs every few weeks, more Indians are investing in American companies than ever before. If you’re one of them, you may be paying more tax on your dividends than you should.
You start your day with a bowl of Kellogg's cornflakes, log in to work on your Windows PC or MacBook, and spend the day querying Google while sipping a Starbucks coffee. When it’s time to unwind, you turn on your favourite show on Netflix or doomscroll Instagram. These companies, among many others, are an integral part of our lives, but none are listed in India—they’re all US companies.